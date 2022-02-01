Drake Flawlessly Flexes His Michael Jordan Inspired Moves On His Home Court

Drizzy is known for affinity for basketball; so much so that back in September, the Canadian star teamed up with the NBA to release an "exclusive capsule collection celebrating six iconic World Champion franchises."

According to reports, the six NBA franchises that have been chosen to collaborate with Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) clothing brand are the Toronto Raptors, LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and New York Knicks. Bobby Shmurda and Chief Keef were revealed as the faces of the campaign, which dropped in September, with Keef rocking a Chicago Bulls jacket while Shmurda donned a New York Knicks cap.

Earlier this month, Drake, sponsored by Nike, teased his NOCTA X Nike sneaker called the Hot Step Air Terra shoe. He took to Instagram to tease his upcoming shoe in photo dump of friends, fun and vacation moments, with the caption:

"I dont know everything, but i know a lot of things about a lot of tings."