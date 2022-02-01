Drake Flawlessly Flexes His Michael Jordan Inspired Moves On His Home Court
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 1, 2022
Drake is a multi-hyphenated star for a reason.
The Certified Lover Boy , and global ambassador of the Toronto Raptors , recently showed off his basketball skills on his very own court at his Toronto mansion, proving that he in fact can do it all.
Drizzy is known for affinity for basketball; so much so that back in September, the Canadian star teamed up with the NBA to release an "exclusive capsule collection celebrating six iconic World Champion franchises."
According to reports, the six NBA franchises that have been chosen to collaborate with Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) clothing brand are the Toronto Raptors, LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and New York Knicks. Bobby Shmurda and Chief Keef were revealed as the faces of the campaign, which dropped in September, with Keef rocking a Chicago Bulls jacket while Shmurda donned a New York Knicks cap.
Earlier this month, Drake, sponsored by Nike, teased his NOCTA X Nike sneaker called the Hot Step Air Terra shoe. He took to Instagram to tease his upcoming shoe in photo dump of friends, fun and vacation moments, with the caption:
"I dont know everything, but i know a lot of things about a lot of tings."
In a 2020 note written for Nike's website, Drake said of the brand:
"NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next, It’s] characterized by the type who are on the road all day, all night—the grinders, the hard workers—trying to accomplish their goals and taking no shortcuts.”
Check out some of Drake's best NBA moments below.