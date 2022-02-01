Here's Where You Can Find The Best Soul Food In Nebraska

There’s nothing like digging into a delicious meal, and soul food is often a good way to go. Luckily, you won’t have to travel far to find it. Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best soul food restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“Nothing beats the comfort of soul food. Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken. The term ‘soul food’ first appeared in the 1960s, when ‘soul’ was a word used to describe African-American culture.”

So, where can you find the best soul food restaurant in Nebraska? Love Food says it’s located in Lincoln. Here’s why GrannyWeavs Soul Food & Catering stands out among the rest of the restaurants in the state:

“Super casual soul food takeout joint GrannyWeavs keeps it simple – it offers party wings, chicken combos, brisket, ribs, fried catfish and multiple dessert options. Customers say the meats are always cooked well, the fried chicken is next level, the catfish is outstanding, the greens great and the sweet potato pie phenomenal.”

See the rest of the best soul food restaurants in the U.S. here.