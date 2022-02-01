Here's Where You Can Find The Best Soul Food In Ohio

There’s nothing like digging into a delicious meal, and soul food is often a good way to go. Luckily, you won’t have to travel far to find it. Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best soul food restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“Nothing beats the comfort of soul food. Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken. The term ‘soul food’ first appeared in the 1960s, when ‘soul’ was a word used to describe African-American culture.”

So, where can you find the best soul food restaurant in Ohio? Love Food says it’s located in Cincinnati. Here’s why Rasheedah’s Cafe stands out among the rest of the restaurants in the state:

“A cornerstone in its Cincinnati neighbourhood, Rasheedah’s Cafe has been serving halal soul food to customers since 1993. From the fried chicken to the salmon croquettes and cornbread, everything is said to be phenomenal. Plus you get so much for what you pay, and it comes out quickly, even during busy times.”

