Kesha Is Unrecognizable As She Shows Off Sophisticated New Look

Earlier this month, Kesha took to Instagram for another important reason—to commemorate the twelfth anniversary of her debut studio album Animals. "I remember dreaming of putting out music since I can remember remembering," she began the heartfelt post. "Since I can remember talking. I always talked a lot, but I was ALWAYS singing. When I showered, when I did homework, when I was happy, when I was sad. And then I was determined to learn to yodel. lol. That took a while. To the point where my family was like GO OUTSIDE AND YODEL! It’s so annoying! And it prolly was."

"But then there was high school. Hell btw," she recalled of her teenage years. "Then my first love “STEPHEN." There was my first trip to London on October 31st (I was the only one dressed up, apparently Halloween wasn’t a thing there… who knew? “BOOTS & BOYS” was born in a friend's guest room after taking the tube 2 hours every day to the countryside."

"There was the trip to NYC where me [and Benny Blanco] got drunk and took the subway to Harlem to get tattoos instead of finishing “blah blah blah,” which was born in his studio apartment," she continued, reminiscing on the making of the album. "We wrote it sitting on the floor."



She also looked back on "writing with my mom" who "always pushed me to show my emotion even when I felt like such a loser for it. Show your heart. Speak the truth. I didn’t understand how right she was. I fought so hard to be Tuff. To not care. But the truth is I care so much, I try too hard, I love too deep and that's brought me to all of you."

"Don’t get me wrong, the journey was def not all lovely, fking far from it, but today I’m reminded of our first date, me&u," she continued. "Animals, the soundtrack of when we first met. When we fell in love & you stayed through the hard stuff. U have loved through the fun and very f—king ugly. I'm so grateful & want to tell you I love you all so much & appreciate not being alone in this life. I have had all of you with me the whole time. thank u4evr."