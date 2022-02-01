New Show Alert! ALT 98.7 Afternoons With Booker and Stryker!

Los Angeles radio star Stryker is returning to the city's airwaves for a new show with another LA radio staple Chris Booker: "ALT Afternoons with Booker and Stryker," on iHeartRadio's Los Angeles’ ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative, starting today (February 1).

Listen in on two local guys chatting about Alternative music and everyday life weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. Think of conversations you would catch at a bar -- that's what you're getting from "ALT Afternoons with Booker and Stryker."

Born and raised in the City of Angels, Stryker spent 22 years on Los Angeles Alt-rock station KROQ and has hosted red carpet shows for the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards. He also stars in his own podcast "Tuna on Toast," where he interviews famous musical artists and entertainers about their careers and upcoming projects, as well as hosts the syndicated radio show "Out of Order with Stryker."

"I am beyond excited about joining the iHeartMedia team," Stryker says. "I love LA, and I love being on the radio. I think Booker is amazing and I totally appreciate that he is welcoming me to join him in the afternoon. I'll try my best not to ruin the operation. Plus, I finally get to go to iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO concert!"

Booker, an acclaimed TV and radio personality who's hosted Alt 98.7 since January 2021, says he has "a natural chemistry" with Stryker. "Stryker is not just a stellar broadcaster, he's genuinely a great guy," Booker says. "I feel like the sky’s the limit for this show. I'm looking forward to seeing what we will accomplish together."

You can follow and interact with "ALT Afternoons with Booker and Stryker" @BookerandStryker on Instagram and Facebook, and @bookerstryker on Twitter. Check out the show's website at www.bookerandstryker.com