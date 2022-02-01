Nicki Minaj Reveals There May Be 'A Female Or Two' She'd Battle In A Verzuz

Nicki Minaj is up for the challenge when it comes to possibly partaking in a Verzuz battle. On Monday, the "Yikes" rapper chatted with 97.9 The Box in Houston and opened up about her interest in participating in a Verzuz showdown. After the host mentioned that the Queen Barb should battle her label head and mate --- Lil Wayne and Drake, Nicki chimed in, teasing:

"But see, Drake and Wayne...they...Drake and Wayne have so many bona fide Hip Hop hits, you know what I'm sayin'? So, I don't know, but I do think there might be a female or two that...."

Before revealing too much about her worthy components, the star continued:

"Well, they were talking to me about it, and look, if it's gonna be fun and like, you know, then you never know! That's all I'll say about that... It should feel like a celebration. That's exactly what I would like it to be. Fun, happiness, because a lot of times with my career, it feels like work, and now, I'm just like, no, everything needs to feel good."