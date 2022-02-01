Nicki Minaj Reveals There May Be 'A Female Or Two' She'd Battle In A Verzuz
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 1, 2022
Nicki Minaj is up for the challenge when it comes to possibly partaking in a Verzuz battle. On Monday, the "Yikes" rapper chatted with 97.9 The Box in Houston and opened up about her interest in participating in a Verzuz showdown. After the host mentioned that the Queen Barb should battle her label head and mate --- Lil Wayne and Drake, Nicki chimed in, teasing:
"But see, Drake and Wayne...they...Drake and Wayne have so many bona fide Hip Hop hits, you know what I'm sayin'? So, I don't know, but I do think there might be a female or two that...."
Before revealing too much about her worthy components, the star continued:
"Well, they were talking to me about it, and look, if it's gonna be fun and like, you know, then you never know! That's all I'll say about that... It should feel like a celebration. That's exactly what I would like it to be. Fun, happiness, because a lot of times with my career, it feels like work, and now, I'm just like, no, everything needs to feel good."
Nicki Minaj says she would be open to do a Verzuz with another female rapper as long as it’s fun! pic.twitter.com/Cp8i11QeCi— 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) February 1, 2022
Nicki's comments come on the heels of the star releasing the trailer for upcoming single "Do We Have A Problem" featuring Lil Baby. The diamond record holder dropped the trailer via her YouTube and Instagram page, sharing with her 173 million followers:
"RE-SAVE LINK IN MY BIO‼️ CALL THE HOTLINE 2.4.22. Pink Friday. Do We Have A Problem⁉️ AYo BABY‼️ lessgo! Cory Hardict Joseph Sikora Benny Boom"
Catch the full video for DWHAP featuring Lil Baby, dropping Friday, February 4th.