Though Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. twice since moving abroad in 2020, his family—Meghan Markle and the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet—have remained in the United States. According to a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there is only one way Prince Harry would bring his family back to his home country.

“Harry has his heart set on returning to the U.K. to see the queen with Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet, but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family,” an insider explained to Us Weekly. “He refuses to put them at risk. Their safety comes before anything else.”

For those who may not know, the Duke of Sussex is no longer awarded police protection while in England as he is no longer a working member of the Royal Family. He recently requested to fund the police protection personally so his family could travel for a visit, however, his request was denied.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” a legal spokesperson for Prince Harry said earlier this month. “While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

Though he's able to fund his own personal security team in California, he believes that won't be enough to adequately protect his family in the U.K. “That security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK,” the statement explained. “In absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return home.”

Despite being unable to travel back to London at the moment, Prince Harry is reportedly determined for Archie and Lilibet to have a relationship with their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. “Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins,” the insider shared “It’s obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other.”