Tesla Issues Recall Because 'Full Self-Driving' Software Runs Stop Signs

By Bill Galluccio

February 1, 2022

Tesla Inc.'s Gigafactory as Elon Musk Hopes to Start Production This Year
Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla announced a recall of nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs because they are programmed to break the law. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the cars' "Full Self-Driving" software is programmed to roll through stop signs at a maximum speed of 5.6 mph. The "rolling stop" functionally was added in a software update on October 20.

The feature had to be activated by the driver and only works if the car does not detect any other vehicles, pedestrians, or bicyclists nearby. In addition, all roads leading to the stop sign had to have a speed limit of 30 mph or less.

Drivers in every state are required to come to a complete stop at a stop sign and can be pulled over for rolling through an intersection.

"The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects posing unreasonable risks to safety, including intentional design choices that are unsafe," the agency said in a statement. "If the information shows that a safety risk may exist, NHTSA will act immediately."

The recall includes the following vehicles:

  • TESLA/MODEL 3/2017-2022
  • TESLA/MODEL S/2016-2022
  • TESLA/MODEL X/2016-2022
  • TESLA/MODEL Y/2020-2022

Tesla said it is releasing a firmware update in February that will disable the rolling stop functionality. Currently, the "Full Self-Driving" feature is only available to select beta testers.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices