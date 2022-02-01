The Killers Share 20-Year-Old Throwback Photo From Their First Show Ever
By Katrina Nattress
February 2, 2022
The Killers have been performing live for two decades, and to celebrate the milestone the band shared a photo from their very first show. At the time, it was just Brandon Flowers on vocals and keyboard and Dave Keuning on guitar.
"Twenty years ago Brandon and Dave played together for the first time as The Killers," they wrote alongside the throwback photo on Instagram. "Over the next few months Mark [Stoermer, bass] and Ronnie [Vannucci Jr., drums] would be added to the mix, and the rest is history. If you were at any of those early Vegas shows, let us know in the comments."
See the throwback picture above.
The Killers plan to embark on a tour in support of both Imploding the Mirage and Pressure Machine later this year. See a full list of dates below.
The Killers North American Tour Dates
08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/27 – Los Angeles CA @ Banc of California Stadium
08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
08/31 – Denver CO @ Ball Arena
09/98 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center
09/09 – Austin TX @ Moody Center
09/10 – Fort Worth TX @ Dickies Arena
09/13 – Miami FL @ FTX Arena
09/14 – Orlando FL @ Amway Center
09/16 – Atlanta GA @ State Farm Arena
09/17 – Nashville TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/18 – St. Louis MO @ Chaifetz Arena
09/20 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/21 – Chicago IL @ United Center
09/23 – Toronto ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/24 – Montreal QC @ Bell Centre
09/25 – Verona NY @ Turning Stone Event Center
09/29 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
09/30 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/01 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/03 – Boston MA @ TD Garden
10/04 – University Park PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/06 – Pittsburgh PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/07 – Cleveland OH @ Wolstein Center
10/08 – Detroit MI @ Little Caesars Arena