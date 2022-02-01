The Killers Share 20-Year-Old Throwback Photo From Their First Show Ever

The Killers have been performing live for two decades, and to celebrate the milestone the band shared a photo from their very first show. At the time, it was just Brandon Flowers on vocals and keyboard and Dave Keuning on guitar.

"Twenty years ago Brandon and Dave played together for the first time as The Killers," they wrote alongside the throwback photo on Instagram. "Over the next few months Mark [Stoermer, bass] and Ronnie [Vannucci Jr., drums] would be added to the mix, and the rest is history. If you were at any of those early Vegas shows, let us know in the comments."

See the throwback picture above.

The Killers plan to embark on a tour in support of both Imploding the Mirage and Pressure Machine later this year. See a full list of dates below.

The Killers North American Tour Dates

08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/27 – Los Angeles CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

08/31 – Denver CO @ Ball Arena

09/98 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center

09/09 – Austin TX @ Moody Center

09/10 – Fort Worth TX @ Dickies Arena

09/13 – Miami FL @ FTX Arena

09/14 – Orlando FL @ Amway Center

09/16 – Atlanta GA @ State Farm Arena

09/17 – Nashville TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/18 – St. Louis MO @ Chaifetz Arena

09/20 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/21 – Chicago IL @ United Center

09/23 – Toronto ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/24 – Montreal QC @ Bell Centre

09/25 – Verona NY @ Turning Stone Event Center

09/29 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

09/30 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/01 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/03 – Boston MA @ TD Garden

10/04 – University Park PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/07 – Cleveland OH @ Wolstein Center

10/08 – Detroit MI @ Little Caesars Arena