The Mystery Machine From 'Scooby-Doo' Up For Sale In North Carolina

Zoinks! The Mystery Machine is, like, for sale, man.

A man in North Carolina is selling a van decked out like the iconic van from the beloved TV show Scooby-Doo. Kevin Allen Coombs, of Burlington, listed his blue-and-green 1966 Ford Econoline for sale on Facebook Marketplace over the weekend in to hopefully find it a new and loving home, WCNC reports.

The van looks exactly like the Mystery Machine, the van that the gang drives around in to unmask bad guys. From the colorful exterior to the green shag carpet inside, the van offers a nostalgic trip back to the past. Check out the listing and see photos of the custom paint job here.

"This van is my husband's pride and joy, but he has a chronic illness that has kept him from driving it and he would rather it go to someone who will enjoy this classic vehicle," the listing states.

The van isn't the only reminder of the beloved animated show. Coombs himself even bears a striking resemblance to one of the main characters.

"Everybody calls me Shaggy," he said. "Before I grew my beard out completely it was kept to where I looked like him. And I pretty much dressed like Shaggy off the Scooby-Doo movie, so when I would drive around in the van, I would be recognized as Shaggy."

Coombs has owned the replica van for 15 years, purchased after serving 18 months in Kuwait and Iraq. He originally bought the van as a project to deal with his PTSD. Now because he can no longer drive, he decided to put his very own Mystery Machine up for sale, a move which he said "absolutely breaks [his] heart."

"With all my medical problems, I can't safely get behind the wheel of a vehicle anymore," he said. "So rather than let it sit around and rot, I want to sell it and let somebody else enjoy it."