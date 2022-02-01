They're Back! Mysterious Monolith Appears Just North Of Phoenix

They're back... As if the 2020 vibes couldn't get any stronger this year, the trends continue.

Another mysterious monolith has appeared just north of Phoenix, reported 12 News. It popped up north of the Phoenix are near Sunset Point.

In 2020, monoliths started popping up all over the globe, including some in California, Texas, and Utah. People were diligent to find out who placed the monoliths in different areas and the reasoning behind them. Now, it seems the monoliths are making their grand comeback.

12 News checked out the monolith north of Phoenix and found that this particular one wasn't even metal like its predecessors. Instead, it was wood with some sort of reflective tape wrapped around it.

So, I guess this monolith wasn't some sort of "otherworldly experience." Turns out it was likely just an elaborate prank.

Check out the mysterious monolith below: