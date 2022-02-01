They're Back! Mysterious Monolith Appears Just North Of Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
February 1, 2022
They're back... As if the 2020 vibes couldn't get any stronger this year, the trends continue.
Another mysterious monolith has appeared just north of Phoenix, reported 12 News. It popped up north of the Phoenix are near Sunset Point.
In 2020, monoliths started popping up all over the globe, including some in California, Texas, and Utah. People were diligent to find out who placed the monoliths in different areas and the reasoning behind them. Now, it seems the monoliths are making their grand comeback.
12 News checked out the monolith north of Phoenix and found that this particular one wasn't even metal like its predecessors. Instead, it was wood with some sort of reflective tape wrapped around it.
So, I guess this monolith wasn't some sort of "otherworldly experience." Turns out it was likely just an elaborate prank.
Check out the mysterious monolith below:
ICYMI: A monolith has appeared on the side of the road near Sunset Point along I-17.— 12 News (@12News) February 1, 2022
The mysterious monoliths were so popular in 2020 that they were not only used as jokes, but people started incorporating them into holiday displays.
One Utah community member put up a replica as a part of a Christmas display. Robbie Gowers told KSL:
"I'd like to see how far we can go with it. We were joking around, you know, if we could create this and bring this here, maybe we could get a bunch of people over here to see the lights and come see it, get their pictures with it and spread our cause of what we're doing with the lights and the display."