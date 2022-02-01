This Atlanta Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In Georgia

There’s nothing like digging into a delicious meal, and soul food is often a good way to go. Luckily, you won’t have to travel far to find it. Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best soul food restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“Nothing beats the comfort of soul food. Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken. The term ‘soul food’ first appeared in the 1960s, when ‘soul’ was a word used to describe African-American culture.”

So, where can you find the best soul food restaurant in Georgia? Love Food says it’s located in Atlanta. Here’s why Southern Kitchen and Grill stands out among the rest of the restaurants in the state:

“Popular items at takeout joint Southern Kitchen and Grill are fried catfish, chicken wings and the six-cheese mac 'n' cheese. Punchy sides such as collard greens, baked beans, black eyed peas and green beans are cooked with smoked turkey and served in separate containers so you get a big portion. The banana pudding and chessmen cookies shouldn't be missed either.”

