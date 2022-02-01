This Detroit Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In Michigan

There’s nothing like digging into a delicious meal, and soul food is often a good way to go. Luckily, you won’t have to travel far to find it. Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best soul food restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“Nothing beats the comfort of soul food. Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken. The term ‘soul food’ first appeared in the 1960s, when ‘soul’ was a word used to describe African-American culture.”

So, where can you find the best soul food restaurant in Michigan? Love Food says it’s located in Detroit. Here’s why Detroit Soul stands out among the rest of the restaurants in the state:

“People can’t stop talking about the mac ‘n’ cheese from family-run carry-out spot Detroit Soul, which was founded in 2015 by brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel Van Buren. Although it's known for serving comfort food with a healthy twist, it doesn’t compromise on flavour. The cheesy dish can compete with most people’s grandma’s version. The pork chops, catfish and fried chicken are also worth checking out. All meals come with two sides and a large cornbread muffin.”

See the rest of the best soul food restaurants in the U.S. here.