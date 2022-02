This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In All Of Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as the best place to get chinese food in Pennsylvania.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best chinese restaurants in every state, which included Han Dynasty as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"There are several Han Dynasty restaurants in Pennsylvania but the Old City branch on Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, is particularly highly rated – not only for its incredible Sichuan food but also its elegant location," Love Food. "The restaurant is inside the Old Corn Exchange with vaulted, ornate ceilings and original features that add to its charm. The menu of much-loved dishes includes flavourful dan dan noodles, spicy, crispy cucumbers and kung pao tofu."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state: