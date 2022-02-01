This Milwaukee Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In Wisconsin

There’s nothing like digging into a delicious meal, and soul food is often a good way to go. Luckily, you won’t have to travel far to find it. Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best soul food restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“Nothing beats the comfort of soul food. Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken. The term ‘soul food’ first appeared in the 1960s, when ‘soul’ was a word used to describe African-American culture.”

So, where can you find the best soul food restaurant in Wisconsin? Love Food says it’s located in Milwaukee. Here’s why Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille stands out among the rest of the restaurants in the state:

“Great for the indecisive, Mama Sheila’s House of Soul has all of your favourite soul food dishes – huge crunchy chicken wings, juicy meatloaf, jerk spaghetti, collard greens with turkey, sweet yams and creamy mash – on offer buffet-style, so there’s no need to choose. What’s more, the staff are super attentive and friendly.”

