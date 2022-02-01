This St. Louis Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In Missouri

There’s nothing like digging into a delicious meal, and soul food is often a good way to go. Luckily, you won’t have to travel far to find it. Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the best soul food restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“Nothing beats the comfort of soul food. Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken. The term ‘soul food’ first appeared in the 1960s, when ‘soul’ was a word used to describe African-American culture.”

So, where can you find the best soul food restaurant in Missouri? Love Food says it’s located in St. Louis. Here’s why Gourmet Soul stands out among the rest of the restaurants in the state:

“Soul food with a gourmet flare is what you get at Gourmet Soul, the love child of founder chef Lavinia McCoy. Dishes such as fried salmon over coco rice with Cajun cream sauce, and shrimp and grits are perfectly plated and receive rave reviews from customers. The environment is suitably swish too, featuring velvet chairs, a silver bar and cool paintings.”

See the rest of the best soul food restaurants in the U.S. here.