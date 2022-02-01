TikTok's Dangerous 'Door Kick Challenge' Causes Police To Issue Warning

Social media has been home to some bizarre and downright dangerous viral "challenges" recently. Users have been dared to film themselves slapping a teacher, licking public toilet seats, making themselves black out, and of course, eating Tide pods. Now, a new trend has started on TikTok and it is so alarming that police have issued a warning about it.

It's called the "door kick challenge" and sees people going around neighborhoods and recording themselves kicking the doors of innocent homeowners. Footage of the door kicking is then uploaded to TikTok and shown while Kesha's song "Die Young" plays over it. After the lyrics, "I hear your heart beat to the beat of the drums," TikTokers kick the door twice, and sometimes actually kicki it in.