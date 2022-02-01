WATCH: Washington's New Name May Have Been Spoiled Hours Before Reveal

The Washington Football Team's next moniker may have been spoiled hours before its scheduled announcement.

NBC Washington aerial reporter and photojournalist Brad Freitas shared a video shot from above FedEx Field Tuesday (February 1) evening, which zooms in to show a large "Commanders" graphic inside the stadium.

"#SpoilerAlert: Hail to the #WashingtonCommanders #WashingtonFootball #HailYeah #BREAKING #NFL #washingtonfootballteam," Freitas tweeted.

Washington planned to reveal its new team on Wednesday (February 2).

Last August, Washington shared the latest episode of its YouTube series Making the Brand, which concluded with team president Jason Wright, head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew going through the final three names, all of which were edited out.