WATCH: Detroit Chopper Helps Police Capture Suspect On The Run

Detroit police were able to locate a suspect with some assistance from the air.

According to WDIV, on Friday (January 28), Michigan State Police were in pursuit on foot of a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run.

Officials say the pursuit began in the area of Westfield Avenue and Livernois.

Michigan State Police tweeted out a video of the footage from the chopper, captioning it:

"One of the responsibilities of our aviation section is to provide overwatch for MSP troopers on the ground. This video shows a suspect of a hit and run impaired driving crash who ran from the scene. The combined efforts of the troops on the ground and Trooper 2 led to an arrest."