WATCH: Detroit Chopper Helps Police Capture Suspect On The Run

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 1, 2022

Photo: Michigan State Police

Detroit police were able to locate a suspect with some assistance from the air.

According to WDIV, on Friday (January 28), Michigan State Police were in pursuit on foot of a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run.

Officials say the pursuit began in the area of Westfield Avenue and Livernois.

Michigan State Police tweeted out a video of the footage from the chopper, captioning it:

"One of the responsibilities of our aviation section is to provide overwatch for MSP troopers on the ground. This video shows a suspect of a hit and run impaired driving crash who ran from the scene. The combined efforts of the troops on the ground and Trooper 2 led to an arrest."

In the video, you can see the suspect running behind homes as he tries to find a place to hide.

As the chopper locates the suspect, he finds a shed and hides in there. Shortly after, about a dozen officers can be seen on the footage approaching the shed with their guns drawn and the suspect exits with his hands up.

Thanks to the overhead help from the police chopper, the suspect was arrested.

Police also stated that they believe the suspect was operating a vehicle while intoxicated when the hit-and-run occurred.

