Watch YUNGBLUD Put His Spin On A Johnny Cash Classic In Live Cover

YUNGBLUD kicked off his Life on Mars North American tour last week, and during a stop at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium decided to play a cover of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues."

“If I didn’t do the cliche that probably every f**king band in the universe does when they go into this auditorium,” he quipped before announcing “I’m going to play a Johnny Cash song.”

The UK rocker put his quirky spin on the 1957 hit and was screaming the lyrics by the end as he shredded his acoustic guitar.

After the show, YUNGBLUD shared a snippet of the cover on Twitter, along with a hilarious quote from the Ryman stage manager: “An English boy in a mini skirt, singing Johnny Cash in Nashville. You don’t see that everyday...”

See the full cover above and check out YUNGBLUD's remaining tour dates below.

YUNGBLUD Life on Mars North American Tour Dates

2/1 – CHARLOTTE, NC – THE FILLMORE

2/2 – SILVER SPRING, MD – THE FILLMORE

2/4 – SAYREVILLE, NJ – STARLAND BALLROOM

2/5 – CLEVELAND, OH – HOUSE OF BLUES

2/7 – TORONTO, ON – HISTORY

2/8 – MONTREAL, QC – MTELUS

2/9 – BOSTON, MA – HOUSE OF BLUES

2/11 – NEW YORK, NY – TERMINAL 5

2/14 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – THE FILLMORE

2/15 – BALTIMORE, MD – RAMS HEAD LIVE!

2/16 – PITTSBURGH, PA – STAGE AE (INDOORS)

2/18 – ROYAL OAK, MI – ROYAL OAK MUSIC THEATRE

2/19 – COLUMBUS, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! (INDOORS)

2/20 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – EGYPTIAN ROOM AT OLD NATIONAL CENTRE

2/22 – ST. LOUIS, MO – THE PAGEANT

2/23 – LINCOLN, NE – BOURBON THEATRE

2/25 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – THE FILLMORE

2/26 – MILWAUKEE, WI – THE RAVE

2/27 – CHICAGO, IL – BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM

3/1 – DALLAS, TX – THE FACTORY IN DEEP ELLUM

3/2 – HOUSTON, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES

3/3 – TULSA, OK – CAIN’S BALLROOM

3/5 – DENVER, CO – MISSION BALLROOM

3/6 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – THE COMPLEX

3/8 – BOISE, ID – KNITTING FACTORY

3/9 – SPOKANE, WA – KNITTING FACTORY

3/11 – PORTLAND, OR – CRYSTAL BALLROOM

3/12 – SEATTLE, WA – SHOWBOX SODO

3/15 – SACRAMENTO, CA – ACE OF SPADES

3/17 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – THE WARFIELD

3/18 – LOS ANGELES, CA – SHRINE EXPO HALL

3/19 – PHOENIX, AZ – THE VAN BUREN