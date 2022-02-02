Benny The Butcher Opens Up About Prison, J. Cole Bars & More

Fresh off the success of his single "Johnny P's Caddy" featuring J. Cole, Benny The Butcher recently stopped by Power 105.1 to dish on his upcoming project and much more. On Wednesday, the excited Griselda star hit up the Breakfast Club for the first time and opened up about everything from his potential deal with Shady Records and prison tales to working with the late, great DMX and more.

On being advised not to do the deal with Shady, the Buffalo native shared:

"I was. Shout out everybody at Shady records, but it's just real s****. By time a lot of people start offering me contracts, it was too late. I would have loved to sign with them, two, three years before that. But like, it didn't make sense at that time."