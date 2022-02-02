Benny The Butcher Opens Up About Prison, J. Cole Bars & More
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 2, 2022
Fresh off the success of his single "Johnny P's Caddy" featuring J. Cole, Benny The Butcher recently stopped by Power 105.1 to dish on his upcoming project and much more. On Wednesday, the excited Griselda star hit up the Breakfast Club for the first time and opened up about everything from his potential deal with Shady Records and prison tales to working with the late, great DMX and more.
On being advised not to do the deal with Shady, the Buffalo native shared:
"I was. Shout out everybody at Shady records, but it's just real s****. By time a lot of people start offering me contracts, it was too late. I would have loved to sign with them, two, three years before that. But like, it didn't make sense at that time."
. @BennyBsf making his debut on @breakfastclubam in the morning!!! #TanaTalk4 pic.twitter.com/sZBlCGSAdr— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) February 2, 2022
On working with J. Cole on "Johnny P's Caddy", and whether or not he changed his verse after hearing North Carolina native, Benny shared:
"I'm a fan. I'm always going for the top spitters. When he said that, like ' the drug bars that ya'll relying', if it don't apply, let it fly. The guys who everybody compare him with, to me that's who he talkin' to. I just think he's asserting his dominance amongst the conversation.
On prison changing him, the star shared:
"I'm so happy yall asking me these questions. This s**** is real. I did my first bid when I was 18. Through my 20's, I was going back and forth to prison. So I started it off as the youngest dude. And by time I did my last big, i was 27. I watched myself like, damn, when you come back... you gonna be the 30-year old **** or the 40 year old.
Tana Talk 4 will mark the first release in the Tana Talk series in almost four years. The Roc Nation star's project is set to drop on February 11.
Check out the full interview below.