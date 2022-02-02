Clark County Deputy Who Fatally Shot Vancouver Police Officer Identified
By Zuri Anderson
February 2, 2022
The Clark County Sheriff's deputy who fatally shot an off-duty Vancouver police officer Saturday night (January 29) has been identified, OPB says.
Investigators said Tuesday (February 1) that 47-year-old Jon Feller has been placed on administrative leave after he mistook 52-year-old Daniel Sahota as an armed robbery suspect. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sahota died of gunshot wounds to the torso, reporters added.
Julio Cesar Segura, 20, was identified as the suspect who allegedly stole from a gas station near Vancouver and ran from authorities. The chase took the alleged burglar to Sahota's Battle Ground home, where he got into a fight with the off-duty cop and stabbed him several times.
Within seconds of showing up, Feller fired “several rounds from a rifle” at Sahota while on his front porch, court documents say. The deputy admitted in court that he mistook the officer as Segura.
"Many details of the shooting remain unclear, such as what actions Feller took, if any, before shooting his rifle. Such details don’t usually emerge until after investigators interview the officer," which has yet to happen, according to OPB.
The deputy has been with the Clark County Sheriff's Office since 2018, starting his law enforcement career in South Dakota. Feller also made headlines when he was one of three officers involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Kevin Peterson Jr. in October 2020.
Segura was held on a $5 million bail and faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, attempt to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary.
