Clark County Deputy Who Fatally Shot Vancouver Police Officer Identified

The Clark County Sheriff's deputy who fatally shot an off-duty Vancouver police officer Saturday night (January 29) has been identified, OPB says.

Investigators said Tuesday (February 1) that 47-year-old Jon Feller has been placed on administrative leave after he mistook 52-year-old Daniel Sahota as an armed robbery suspect. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sahota died of gunshot wounds to the torso, reporters added.

Julio Cesar Segura, 20, was identified as the suspect who allegedly stole from a gas station near Vancouver and ran from authorities. The chase took the alleged burglar to Sahota's Battle Ground home, where he got into a fight with the off-duty cop and stabbed him several times.

Within seconds of showing up, Feller fired “several rounds from a rifle” at Sahota while on his front porch, court documents say. The deputy admitted in court that he mistook the officer as Segura.