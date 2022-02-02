CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Relationship With Colleague

By Bill Galluccio

February 2, 2022

CNN Heroes - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

CNN President Jeff Zucker abruptly announced his resignation from the company on Wednesday (February 2). He said he was leaving his position after nine years because he failed to disclose a relationship with CNN Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker told employees in a memo. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began, but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

"I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead," Zucker continued.

Gollust also issued a statement and said she plans to remain at the network,

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," Gollust wrote. "Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day."

Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, said they "will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters."

