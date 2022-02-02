Dolly Parton, Eminem Among First-Time Rock Hall Induction Nominees In 2022

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed the list of nominees for the 2022 Induction, and it includes several artists on the ballot for the first time: Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest.

An individual artist or band is eligible for nomination if they released their first commercial recording at least 25 years earlier. This is the first year Eminem is eligible for nomination, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. An international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and others in the music industry review the nominee ballots, considering the artist’s musical influence on others, length of their career, innovation, and superiority in style and technique.

Here are all 17 artists nominated for the 2022 Induction: Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against The Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

The 2022 Induction Fan Vote is open as of Wednesday (February 2), and runs through April 29. Fans can vote for their favorite artists at vote.rockhall.com or at the Cleveland museum. Inductees will be announced in May. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony will be held this fall, at a to-be-determined venue.