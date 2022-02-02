Full List Of North Texas School Closures Ahead Of Winter Storm

This list has been updated as of 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, February 2. Please check local news and/or school district for more updated information.

As Texas braces for a severe winter storm, several school districts in the region are closing schools or moving classes remote.

A winter storm warning has been issued for north Texas from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday that includes most of the region. Significant winter weather like snow, ice, sleet or a combination of the three are expected, according to the National Weather Service. A wintry mix is forecast overnight into Thursday and snow is possible during the day Thursday. Low temperatures are expected to be somewhere in the teens through the weekend, until it starts to warm up starting Saturday.

According to NBC5, here's a list of school district closures in north Texas (in alphabetical order):

Arlington ISD: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday Crowley ISD: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday Dallas ISD: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday Denton ISD: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday Fort Worth ISD: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday Frisco ISD: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday Garland ISD: Closed Thursday, no decision about Friday yet

Closed Thursday, no decision about Friday yet HEB ISD: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday Irving ISD: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday Mesquite ISD: Closed Thursday, no decision about Friday yet

Closed Thursday, no decision about Friday yet Northwest ISD: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday Richardson ISD: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday Wylie ISD: Closed Thursday and Friday

Here's a list of college and university closings in north Texas, according to NBC5: