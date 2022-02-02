Gigi Hadid Reveals Surprising Reason She's Turning Down Magazine Covers

When asked about her first year and a half of motherhood, Hadid couldn't help but gush about baby Khai, who she welcomed in September 2020 with ex Zayn Malik. "I still can't believe it. It's wild," Hadid said. "You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, 'Oh my god. Where did you come from?'"

"She's just so smart, and she's so aware," Hadid raved about her daughter. "She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome."

As for what she's looking forward to sharing with Khai in the future? Her love for skiiing. "I'm really excited to take Khai skiing one day, because I learned to ski when I was, like, two. We're getting close," she said.

Hadid has no plans to get Khai into modeling just yet. "She's going to do what she wants to do," Hadid said. "She could be an astronaut. I don't know."