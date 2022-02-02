Here's Why Ed Sheeran Fans Think He's Teasing A Taylor Swift Collaboration

While it's not confirmed that Sheeran is teaming up with Swift for the remix, there's a cute moment in their friendship history that aligns well with the fan theory. Back in 2013, Sheeran surprised Swift on stage during the final night of the Red tour, for which Sheeran was the opener, dressed as a clown. The moment has gone down as a fan-favorite for the two artists.

While Sheeran has already appeared on two of Swift's songs, both of which appear on Red (Taylor's Version), Swift has yet to appear on one of Sheeran's original tracks. We'll just have to wait and see if Swift really is the secret 'The Joker and the Queen' collaborator.