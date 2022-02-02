Here's Why Ed Sheeran Fans Think He's Teasing A Taylor Swift Collaboration
By Emily Lee
February 2, 2022
Ed Sheeran (Taylor's Version).
On Thursday (February 2), fans of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran started to speculate the pair will be collaborating in the very near future. The speculation began after Sheeran shared a photo of an autographed CD case with a design resembling a deck of cards. The top card boasts a queen and a joker, with the Queen looking a bit like Swift.
"Signing some cds for something coming in a bit, keep an eye out," was all Sheeran wrote for the caption.
The artwork seems to reference the remix for Sheeran's track 'The Joker and the Queen' off his most recent album. Towards the end of 2021, Sheeran confirmed the song would be his next single. “That is my next single, I’m super excited about it. I’ve done a collaboration for it that will come out in the new year with someone I just love," he teased to The Daily Mail at the time.
While it's not confirmed that Sheeran is teaming up with Swift for the remix, there's a cute moment in their friendship history that aligns well with the fan theory. Back in 2013, Sheeran surprised Swift on stage during the final night of the Red tour, for which Sheeran was the opener, dressed as a clown. The moment has gone down as a fan-favorite for the two artists.
While Sheeran has already appeared on two of Swift's songs, both of which appear on Red (Taylor's Version), Swift has yet to appear on one of Sheeran's original tracks. We'll just have to wait and see if Swift really is the secret 'The Joker and the Queen' collaborator.