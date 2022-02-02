Here's Why Milwaukee Is One Of The Best Cities For Runners In The U.S.

It’s no secret that jogging is a healthy habit, and as it turns out, some runners in Wisconsin have a leg up compared to people in other cities. That’s according to a study that ranked the best cities in America for runners, comparing factors like air quality, traffic congestion, temperature and others.

Sharing the research, Eat This, Not That! also noted studies that show the cardiovascular benefits of running and the benefits of reducing stress and preserving memory function. The report states:

“No two runs are exactly the same, however, and the outside environments we expose ourselves to while out jogging are a major component in determining long-term health outcomes. For instance, while out for a run, our lungs breathe in much more air. Well, if you're out exercising in an area with a lot of air pollution, deeply inhaling tiny harmful particles of dust and soot isn't going to do your body any favors. Chronic smog exposure is linked to a long list of health issues.”

See the rest of the report from Eat This, Not That! here.

So, if some cities are better than others for runners, how does Milwaukee stack up? Milwaukee ranks No. 4 on the Top 5 Best Cities for Runners in the U.S., data from Puma Europe show. The city reportedly earned a spot in the Top 5 because of its low elevation and minimal traffic congestion, clean water and other factors.