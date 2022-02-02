Jennifer Lopez Addresses Theory She Recreated 'Jenny from the Block' Video
By Emily Lee
February 2, 2022
Last year, a popular theory started spreading on the internet after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first stepped out as a reunited couple. The theory suggested the lovebirds were creating a shot-for-shot remake of Lopez's 'Jenny From The Block' music video.
The speculation first began after Lopez and Affleck put their romance on display while celebrating the Hustler star's 52nd birthday on a yacht in St. Tropez last July. The paparazzi snagged a photo that seemed identical to a shot from the video, which Affleck starred in amid their early 2000s relationship.
While chatting with People, Lopez denied that they were intentionally recreating scenes from 'Jenny From The Block.' "We were just on the boat! There was no recreation!" she said. "I was lying down. ... It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn't know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!" Though they weren't trying to bring back the early 2000s vibe on the trip, Lopez did admit she found the theory "funny."
In the same interview, Lopez gushed about her renewed love with Affleck. "I've never been better," she told the outlet. "It's just that we're all in a very beautiful moment. I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."
"When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted," she continued.
Though they spent many years apart, starting families of their own, before coming together again last year, Lopez is happy with their path. "I'm so proud of him, I'm so proud of the man he's become that I've watched from afar," she said. "Being honest with each other, being loving, that's just the basis of everything. feel like he's at a place in his life where — just like how I feel about myself — it's been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship."
"To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be," she gushed.
Now Lopez knows she can share an important lesson with her kids about love and relationships. "What I can teach my children is that real love exists," she shared. "Some things can be forever, but it doesn't mean they just have a straight line."
Lopez and Affleck are looking forward to a long, happy future together. "I just want my future to be full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner," she said. "I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now."