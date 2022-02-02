Mass. Weather Predictor Groundhog Contradicts Punxsutawney Phil

Massachusetts' weather predicting groundhog had differing results to the famed Punxsutawney Phil during Groundhog Day on Wednesday (February 2).

CBS Boston reports Ms. G, who lives at the Mass Audubon Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln, did not see her shadow, indicating an early spring.

“I think Ms. G is telling us there’s no shadow today,” Mass Audobon’s Renata Pomponi said in a Facebook Live stream of the Groundhog Day festivities. “Spring will come early this year!”

Phil, however, saw his shadow after emerging from his burrow in front of a crowd of thousands at Gobbler's Knob in Western Pennsylvania, indicating six more weeks of winter.