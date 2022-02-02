NBA Legend Chris Bosh Slams NFL For Discriminating Against Black Coaches

Chris Bosh is not happy with the treatment of Black coaches in the NFL. The former NBA star recently revealed that he is "downright mad" about the lack of Black head coaches in the NFL. In his newsletter, The Last Chip, the Basketball Hall of Famer vented his frustrations with the league, sharing:

"I’m talking about football’s head coach problem. Specifically, its lack of Black ones. If we're talking about equal opportunity or diversity or any other word you'd use, it doesn't exist in the NFL unless you’re an athlete risking your life on the field. Almost exactly a year ago, on the eve of the Super Bowl, I wrote about this injustice: How the NFL, where more than one in two players are Black , had hardly any Black coaches. Not only is that still the case, but they’ve regressed: there are fewer Black head coaches now than there were when the season began—down to an appalling count of one. "