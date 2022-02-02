Small Group Of 'Havana Syndrome' Cases 'Plausibly' Caused By Energy Weapon

A new report from several U.S. intelligence officials suggests that some of the symptoms associated with "Havana Syndrome" were likely caused by a directed energy weapon.

Over 1,000 diplomats, spies, and other U.S. officials have reported strange symptoms, including dizziness, migraines, hearing loss, and nausea while stationed overseas. While the CIA determined that a vast majority of the symptoms had other causes, there were still two dozen cases that could not be explained.

Those cases were the focus of the new report commissioned by a panel of intelligence officials, scientists, and technical experts. They found that the symptoms could have "plausibly" been caused by "pulsed electromagnetic energy."

"We've learned a lot," an intelligence official familiar with the panel's work told CNN. "While we don't have the specific mechanism for each case, what we do know is if you report quickly and promptly get medical care, most people are getting well."

There are still many questions left to answer, including who is responsible. The panel did not look into the origin of the potential attacks.

"We continue to pursue complementary efforts to get to the bottom of Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs) – and to deliver access to world-class care for those affected," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA chief William J. Burns said in a joint statement. "We will stay at it, with continued rigor, for however long it takes."