Snoop Dogg Gets Emotional After Reuniting With His Missing French Bulldog

Fortunately for the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party host, Frank returned just in time, as Snoop and Martha are set to host the 2022 Puppy Bowl and coach the canine contestants for the second year in a row. While Stewart will coach 2021's champions, Team Ruff, Snoop is set to lead Team Fluff. The Def Jam executive spoke about his latest puppy coaching gig, sharing:

"I'm honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the 'woof' with the magnificent Martha Stewart."

Catch Snoop Dogg co-hosting Puppy Bowl XVIII, as well as taking the stage during the halftime show on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13th.