Snoop Dogg Gets Emotional After Reuniting With His Missing French Bulldog
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 2, 2022
It's rare for Snoop Dogg to get emotional, but after reuniting with his missing French bulldog Frank, the West Coast legend shared a sweet message to his followers via Instagram. Snoop shared in an IG video:
"Yo, I wanna thank y’all for returning the dog back to us. We appreciate that. Frank made his way back home. We appreciate all the love and support we had on Instagram to get the dog back. To the lovely couple that brought the dog back: I got some gifts for y’all for looking out. Thank you @ganderwess.stupid for reuniting us back with our dog."
Frank's return comes just days after the "Gin And Juice" star revealed that his beloved pup went missing on Monday, sharing a flier to his Instagram page.
"Our dog Frank went missing on January 30th 2022 in South LA (49th St/ Figueroa) He is a Grey French bulldog. If you see him please DM me"
Fortunately for the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party host, Frank returned just in time, as Snoop and Martha are set to host the 2022 Puppy Bowl and coach the canine contestants for the second year in a row. While Stewart will coach 2021's champions, Team Ruff, Snoop is set to lead Team Fluff. The Def Jam executive spoke about his latest puppy coaching gig, sharing:
"I'm honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the 'woof' with the magnificent Martha Stewart."
Catch Snoop Dogg co-hosting Puppy Bowl XVIII, as well as taking the stage during the halftime show on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13th.