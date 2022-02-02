UK Drill Rappers Suspect & Swavey Charged With Murder After Kenya Arrest
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 2, 2022
Suspect and Swavey from North London’s "Active Gxng” drill crew have been charged with murder after appearing in court on Wednesday. According to reports, 21-year-old Tariq Monteiro (Suspect) and 23-year-old Siyad Mohamud (Swavey) are accused of killing 16-year-old Alex Smith, a former soccer player for Premier League side Southampton, who was stabbed to death in Camden, North London on August 12, 2019.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told reporters:
"Siyad Mohamud and Tariq Monteiro both of no fixed abode, were charged after being arrested in Kenya and then brought back to the UK on Sunday, 31 January. They appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 31 January and were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 2 February. Alex, who was aged 16, was found with fatal stab wounds in Munster Square, off Euston Road, on 12 August 2019.”
Active Gxng Swavey and Suspect both arrested in Kenya pic.twitter.com/zkwYnxd6k1— drillbants 137k on insta (@drillbantz) January 26, 2022
Despite the charges, Moneteiro's (Suspect) management team released a statement claiming that their client is completely innocent:
"Due to unseen circumstances, unfortunately Suspect has been arrested,” they said. “Just before he was arrested he spoke to the team about how appreciative he is of the supporters and of how much love he has been shown these last two years. He was really keen to give fans what they want from him which is the album (Suspicious Activity) which will be available on all streaming platforms on the 6th of February. As we all know, Suspect is innocent and will be back in due time, but in the meantime we need the fans to push the album. #3SUSPECT #3SWAVEY.”
Police say Suspect and Swavey hid in the upmarket suburbs of Nairobi to avoid detention in the U.K before being extradited. They also say that Tariq had a fake Somalian I.D card and a dagger in his possession at the time of the arrest.
Despite his pending murder charges, Suspect still has plans to release new music. Details on the case are still developing.