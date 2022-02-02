Vince McMahon's Son Shane 'Out Of WWE': Report
By Jason Hall
February 2, 2022
Shane McMahon, the son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, is reportedly "out of WWE" and "no longer booked for future shows, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports.
Meltzer confirmed a previous Ringside News report that the younger McMahon had been "quietly let go" by the company days after his television return in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble last Saturday (January 29).
Meltzer had previously reported that McMahon received "a lot of heat" backstage over his booking of the annual match, which he had previously helped with in the past.
Wrestling Observer's Andrew Zarian reports "there were numerous changes" to what number reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny would make a surprise appearance in, which "was a cause for concern and people within WWE were upset."
According to Zarian, the company "doesn't want to come off negatively" to Bad Bunny, who is regarded as "a major outside star."
Few notes from source regarding Shane and the Rumble.— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) February 2, 2022
Shane McMahon was reportedly set to participate in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, defeating Kevin Owens in a qualifying match on Monday's (January 31) episode of RAW, but has since been replaced by Austin Theory, who is currently involved in an on-screen mentorship angle with McMahon's father.
The 52-year-old returned at No. 28 in the Men's Royal Rumble match before being defeated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar last Saturday and was reported to be in WWE's plans for WrestleMania 38 in April, as well as the buildup to the annual event.