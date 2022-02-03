2 Chainz Opens Up About Survivor's Remorse, Virgil Abloh, New Album & More

On working with late friend and fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, who passed away last year, the "I'm Different" rapper shared:

"It was a conversation that I had with the late Virgil Abloh doing Rap Or Go To The League where this idea [of a shoebox on the cover] came from. It's really unique that he's no longer here. And it's also unique that this is ten years separated from Based On A True Story, which was my first album, which Virgil actually created. I'm getting so much good feedback, I just wish he was around, cause it just feels like a full circle moment."

2 Chainz also dished on his new deal with Krystals, his last album with Def Jam and much more. Catch Dope Don't Sell Itself streaming now. Check out the full interview below.