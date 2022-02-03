3 Texas Residents Won Top Prizes In Lottery This Week

Three Texas residents had a huge pay day this week.

According to the Texas Lottery, three residents from El Paso, Roma and Celina won $1 million prizes on Wednesday.

The Celina resident, who chose to remain anonymous, won $1 million off the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off game, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Bobcat Kuntry, located at 204 E. Pecan St. in Celina, Texas. The winning ticket was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million for the Crossword game. Overall odds for winning any prize in the Crossword game are one in 3.24.

An El Paso resident, who also chose to remain anonymous, claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize for $1 million played on January 28. The ticket was purchased at Northpark Valero, located at 9430 Dyer St. in El Paso. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers — 3-16-25-44-55 — but not the Mega Ball number 13.

A Roma resident also claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize this week. The winning ticket was purchased at El Tigre Food Store located at 1671 E. Grant St. in Roma on January 25. The winner chose to remain anonymous. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers — 3-12-38-53-58 — but not the Mega Ball number 13.