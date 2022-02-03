AAA Responds To Hundreds Of Calls As Winter Storm Slams Oklahoma

AAA has responded to nearly 500 calls in Oklahoma since Wednesday as a winter storm continues to slam the state. There were 479 calls, according to FOX 23. There were 263 slide-off tows and 73 battery charges and replacements.

“It is all hands on deck at AAA so that we may respond to stranded motorists as quickly and safely as possible. No one ever plans on getting stranded, so AAA wants to make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the unexpected," Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma Public Affairs Manager, told FOX 23.

According to FOX 23, more than half a million crashes and 2,000 road deaths every winter can be attributed to hazardous storms and inclement weather.

Here are tips from AAA to stay safe on the roads during winter storms:

Slow down

Carry a winter weather kit

Do not tailgate other cars

Never use cruise control on slippery roads

Avoid unnecessary lane changes

Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses

Move over for law enforcement and emergency vehicles

Keep a close eye on traffic ahead

Here are tips from AAA you can do before you hit the road:

Park your vehicle in a covered area

Remove all ice and snow from car surfaces

Dry and lubricate surfaces

Pull wipers away from windshield to prevent freezing to windshield

Use the correct winter windshield washer solvent

Here are tips from AAA after icy roads affect your car: