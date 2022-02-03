AAA Responds To Hundreds Of Calls As Winter Storm Slams Oklahoma
By Dani Medina
February 3, 2022
AAA has responded to nearly 500 calls in Oklahoma since Wednesday as a winter storm continues to slam the state. There were 479 calls, according to FOX 23. There were 263 slide-off tows and 73 battery charges and replacements.
“It is all hands on deck at AAA so that we may respond to stranded motorists as quickly and safely as possible. No one ever plans on getting stranded, so AAA wants to make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the unexpected," Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma Public Affairs Manager, told FOX 23.
According to FOX 23, more than half a million crashes and 2,000 road deaths every winter can be attributed to hazardous storms and inclement weather.
Here are tips from AAA to stay safe on the roads during winter storms:
- Slow down
- Carry a winter weather kit
- Do not tailgate other cars
- Never use cruise control on slippery roads
- Avoid unnecessary lane changes
- Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses
- Move over for law enforcement and emergency vehicles
- Keep a close eye on traffic ahead
Here are tips from AAA you can do before you hit the road:
- Park your vehicle in a covered area
- Remove all ice and snow from car surfaces
- Dry and lubricate surfaces
- Pull wipers away from windshield to prevent freezing to windshield
- Use the correct winter windshield washer solvent
Here are tips from AAA after icy roads affect your car:
- Never pour hot water on windshield or windows
- Let windows be if they're frozen shut
- Never use water to thaw frozen car locks
- Use heater and defroster to thaw wipers that might have frozen to windshield