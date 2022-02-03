Alabama Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding Arrested: Report

Alabama defensive coordinator Stephen Thomas 'Pete' Golding was reportedly arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Thursday (February 3) morning.

AL.com reports Golding was arrested at 1:00 a.m. in Northport, Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter with the Northport Police Department confirmed.

The 37-year-old remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail as of publication Thursday morning.

No additional details regarding Golding's arrest were initially released.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.