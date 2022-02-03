Carolina Panthers Partner With CMS To Create New Girls Flag Football League

A new high school league is enabling girls in Charlotte to join in on the football fun, and it's getting a big boost from North Carolina's very own NFL team.

The Carolina Panthers is partnering with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to launch a girls high school flag football league this year, with 20 schools in the area set to participate, WCNC reports. The partnership was announced Tuesday (February 1) ahead of National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) on February 2, an initiative aimed at inspiring girls and women to be active and "realize their full power," according to the NGWSD website.

"The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to partner with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Athletics in the creation of a pilot girls high school flag football league, which will provide increased participation opportunities and access to the sport of football for high school girls," said Riley Fields, director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. "Our hope is this league will lead to increased participation by high schools across our region. We are especially pleased to be able to announce the program launch as we celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day."

As part of the partnership, the Panthers donated $50,000 to CMS Athletics to help fund the program, presenting the check during Tuesday's announcement. The donation will help pay for uniforms and additional resources needed for the pilot program.