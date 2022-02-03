Dashboard Confessional Reveals Special Valentine's Gift For Fans

Now that bands have begun to tour again, there's been a drop off of livestream events. But even though Dashboard Confessional is gearing up to head on the road with Jimmy Eat World later this month, the band is treating fans to a special Valentine's Day Lonely Hearts and Lovers livestream.

"Take a walk through the garden in beautiful Southern California this Valentine's Day, as Dashboard Confessional brings you an intimate live experience unlike any they've done before," the show's description reads. "Nature and music unite in this exclusive Moment as you'll hear the songs you know know and love along with new music from 'All The Truth That I Can Tell', in a setting that brings them to life in their purest form."

The show begins at 6pm PST on February 14 and will be hosted by Moment House. Get ticket info here and see DC's announcement plus a full list of tour dates below.