Five People Shot On Greyhound Bus

A suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting five people on a Greyhound bus in California. The bus was parked outside of a gas station convenience store in Oroville, California, on Wednesday (February 2) night when the shooter opened fire.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while four others were airlifted to the hospital. Officials said that one of the victims was a minor who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. No information was provided about the identity or condition of the other shooting victims.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and was located at a nearby Walmart. He was taken into custody after a physical altercation with officers. Officials said they "located evidence that gave them cause to believe it was the suspect involved in the shooting" and that they recovered the gun believed to be used in the shooting.

The suspected gunman has not been identified, and authorities have not provided any information about a potential motive for the deadly shooting. They did not say what charges the suspect, who is being held at Butte County Jail, is facing.