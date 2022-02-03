Fugitive Who Escaped Louisiana Jail Found And Arrested In Texas Under Alias

A wanted fugitive who escaped a Louisiana jail last year was found and arrested in Texas on Tuesday.

Dakeylon Berry, 19, was captured using an alias that allowed him to elude authorities for weeks, according to NBC News. U.S. marshals helped capture Berry four months after he reportedly broke out of Avoyelles Parish Jail in Louisiana with four other inmates. Berry was caught in the 100 block of Hollow Tree on Tuesday, according to Click 2 Houston.

While Berry was captured, but another inmate — Rondrakus Taylor, 19, is still on the run. Taylor was thought to be located in a "drug house" in the 2700 block of Skelton this week, but he was never found. The other three inmates involved in the escape from the Louisiana jail — William Johnson, 27, Kyle Cavalier, 19, and Davantae Williams, 20 — were captured after the escape, Click 2 Houston reported. The inmates escaped from Avoyelles Parish jail in Louisiana on September 27, 2021. According to Click 2 Houston, the inmates busted through a wall behind a sink and then slipped through a hole in a fence.

Berry used the alias "Daylon Johnson" to "hide his identity and avoid capture," the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement to NBC News. Berry was captured in Texas under his alias for aggravated robbery and an earlier incident in Houston that occurred on November 18, 2021. Berry, who went by his Johnson alias at the time, was accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman from a Domino's Pizza in north Harris County. It wasn't until a tipster told KPRC Berry was the same suspect in the Domino's Pizza incident.

Berry is now back at Harris County jail. According to the Harris County Jail website, Berry is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and out of state fugitive. Bond was denied for all charges.