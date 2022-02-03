Here Is Every Food Freebie & Deal You Need To Know For The Big Game
By Emily Lee
February 3, 2022
No matter which team you're back in the Super Bowl this year, you can always show support for your favorite restaurants, especially when they're offering amazing freebies and deals for the big game. Thanks to Offers.com, we've got the full list of Super Bowl food deals you need to know to make your viewing party the best yet.
Big Game Pizza and Wing Deals
- Blaze Pizza: Pickup and curbside offers from Blaze Pizza for the Big Game include: A Party of One Bundle, which includes an 11-inch, one-topping pizza and regular-sized fountain drink for $8.95. Don’t want to miss a minute of the action? The following specials are available for delivery as well as curbside pickup: The Cheesy Bread Bundle, which includes one large, two-topping pizza, two bottled beverages and cheesy bread, all for $20.95 and two large, two-topping pizzas, for $22.00. Find out where the closest of Blaze’s 320 locations is to you.
- Donatos: Just like your football team needs a good offense AND a good defense, your Big Game menu needs both wings AND pizza. Donatos won’t let you fumble this one. When you purchase a large pizza at regular price, you will get 12 boneless wings for just $5.99.
- Giordano’s: Wings and pizza top the list of must-have food items for football game day food. So why not enjoy the game with the help of Giordano’s? You can get a Game Day Party Deal, which includes one medium, two-topping pizza, double wings, four cookies and four Pepsi beverages for only $52.95.
- Golden Flame Hot Wings: Serving Colorado since 1994, Golden Flame Hot Wings is going all out for the 56th matchup. They have two Game Day Specials: Game Day #1 is 40 wings, with up to two sauces, one large fry with a seasoning of your choice, two bags of veggies (with dipping either ranch or bleu cheese) for only $55.99. If you plan on having a bigger crowd, go with the second special: Game Day #2 which comes with 90 wings, with up to two sauces, two large fries with a seasoning of your choice, four bags of veggies (with dipping either ranch or bleu cheese) for only $113.99.
- Little Caesar’s: Tailgating on your couch for the Big Game? Sounds like football nirvana to us. Want to go for the extra point? Snag Little Caesar’s Hot N’ Ready pepperoni pizza for $5.55.
- Metro Diner: A variety of Game Day packs are available at Metro Diner. Try the crispy, buttermilk-marinated boneless wings tossed in your choice of signature spicy honey, buffalo or spicy buffalo sauce for $10.99. Or go really big with the Boneless Wing Pack: 48 buttermilk marinated boneless wings, tossed in your choice of signature spicy honey, buffalo or spicy buffalo sauce for $39. It also comes with your choice of french fries, coleslaw or macaroni & cheese.
- Papa John’s: If you haven’t tried the “New NY-Style Pizza” from Papa John’s, put that on the menu for Sunday for $13.
- Yard House: Blitz your home Game Day watch party with the help of the Yard House wings platter, featuring wings (traditional, boneless or Gardein, with a choice of sauce) starting at $40.47.
Big Game Deals on Feasts, Packs, and Bundles
- Abuelo’s: Score your family a feast of fajitas, enchiladas or tacos from Abuelo’s on Game Day. Family Feasts feeds up to six people and starts at $48.19.
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Feeding a whole team? Check out the Family Packs at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar which has more than 35 locations in SC, NC, OK, GA, TN and CO. This spot has your menu for the Big Game covered with some great Family Packs. The Slider Family Pack starts at $24. The Salad Family Pack is from $12. The Wing Family Packs start at $40. Chicken Tender Family Packs start at $25.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Lead the team in extra points by catering the Big Game with a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Homegating Pack. The package includes one large, deep-dish pizza, choice of one family-sized chips and dip, choice of two sharable appetizers and choice of a 64-ounce BJ’s Handcrafted Signature Beer growler or non-alcoholic beverage, all for $64.95. Brewhouse Homegating Packs are available for take-out and delivery. Fans can place their orders through BJ’s website or the BJ’s mobile app. For feeding a smaller crew, take advantage of BJ’s half-off any large pizza deal.
- Black Angus Steakhouse: In honor of the Big Game, enjoy one of Black Angus’ takeout specials. Surprise your crew with a Tailgate Platter for $36.99. It includes all of the restaurant’s faves like loaded potato skins, baked spinach & artichoke dip, crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini and chipotle buffalo chicken tenders. It serves six.
- Bonefish Grill: Looking for the perfect game plan? Look no further than a Bang Bang shrimp taco, Lily’s chicken, wood-grilled salmon or Mahi Mahi family bundle from Bonefish Grill. Each bundle serves up to five and includes salad, fresh bread with pesto and house-baked cookies, starting at just $34.90.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Feed the entire team with a Carrabba’s Family Bundle. Bundles that serve up to five people start at just $39.99. Enjoy bundle entrees including spaghetti, lasagna, chicken parmesan, chicken Marsala, salmon Saporito, rigatoni Campagnolo, penne Carrabba or penne Alfredo.
- Red Lobster: Choose the Create-Your-Own Family Feast which includes your choice of three seafood favorites, two large sides and eight Cheddar Bay biscuits for $46.99 or the Ultimate Family Feast with Maine lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp scampi, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, two large sides and eight Cheddar Bay biscuits for $118.99.
- TGI Fridays: Going for the big score, TGI Fridays is offering Family Meal Bundles and Platters for online and to-go orders. You have the options of Whiskey-glazed sliders, fried chicken & shrimp bundle and more. The bundles start at $25.99 and feed up to six people.
- TooJay’s Deli: Available for takeout or contactless curbside pick-up, TooJay’s Deli is delivering Game Day bundles that feed eight to 10 people with an assortment of sandwiches and wraps, potato salad, coleslaw, pickles and a gallon of tea or lemonade for $124.99.
Big Game Food Freebies
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: On Sundays at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, with a dine-in purchase of an adult meal, kids eat FREE. And guess what day the Big Game falls on? That's right - Sunday!
- Miller’s Ale House: Reserve your seat at Miller’s Ale House for the Big Game on Feb. 13. You, your family and friends can eat, drink and watch the game. It will cost you $25, but you get it back in the form of a credit on your guest check — that sounds a lot like FREE $25 to us. If you want to enjoy the game at home, Miller’s is offering Party Platters starting at $49.99. Platters include Zingers® 50-Count, Zingers® Mac & Cheese, and Capt. Jack’s Buried Treasure® Ice Cream Whole Cake.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: Now through Mar. 20, when Moe’s Rewards guests order $20 or more online they’re eligible to receive surprise rewards like $1 Moe Rewards, free queso and free burritos for a year with qualifying orders.
- Tumbleweed Tex Mex Grill: If you find yourself in Kentucky, Ohio or Indiana for the Big Game, then you are in luck. Tumbleweed Tex Mex Grill will handle the kids. Feeding them that is. Every Sunday, including game day, kids eat FREE with the purchase of an adult entrée.
Big Game Sweet Treat Dessert Deals
- Bake Me a Wish!: Having a small gathering over to watch the 56th Big Game? To make sure you have plenty of dessert coverage, you’ll want to order up the Gourmet Brownie Sampler from Bake Me a Wish! It contains 12 delicious brownies, including three chocolate truffles, three chocolate truffles with walnuts, three marble cheesecakes, and three cookies & cream brownies. Make it even richer with this 10% off any order deal.
- Baked by Melissa: No matter who wins on Feb. 13, victory is yours when you order a dessert pack from Baked by Melissa. New customers get 10% off orders with email sign-up.
- Carlo’s Bakery: Be the boss of your own game with these delicious treats from the Cake Boss himself. Order the red velvet cake, which comes pre-sliced into eight pieces, or the pre-sliced carrot cake from Goldbelly. Both pre-sliced full cakes are on sale for $69.95 and ship for FREE. Make another choice from Goldbelly and enjoy 15% off with your email sign-up.
- Cookie Bouquets: Get ready for some football… with the Football Cookie Box which includes 12 assorted gourmet cookies, including football-shaped and decorated butter cookies from Cookie Bouquets. Make game day even more triumphant with 15% off when you sign up for the email list.
- Mrs. Field’s: Round out your football-themed buffet with the Game Time Football Cake from Mrs. Field’s for $44.99. Even better, get it 20% off with email sign-up.