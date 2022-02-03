Here's Where You Can Eat The Best Chinese Food In Georgia

By Kelly Fisher

February 4, 2022

Cooking vegetable stir-fry in a wok
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is always a delicious go-to option. Although there are tons of restaurants to choose from, some of them stick out among the rest. That’s why Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out the best Chinese restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favourite dish. We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favourites.”

So, which Chinese restaurant is the best one in Georgia? Love Food spotlighted Masterpiece, located in Duluth. Here’s why it stands out:

Masterpiece in Duluth is a Sichuan restaurant known for perfectly prepared, flavoursome dishes like the sour cabbage with streaky pork pot, spicy aubergine and steamed fish in chilli oil. Although fans reckon there really isn’t a bad choice on the menu and everything is joyous. The portions are wonderfully generous too and best shared (or saved for leftovers).”

See the rest of the best Chinese restaurants here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices