Here's Where You Can Eat The Best Chinese Food In Georgia

When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is always a delicious go-to option. Although there are tons of restaurants to choose from, some of them stick out among the rest. That’s why Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out the best Chinese restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favourite dish. We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favourites.”

So, which Chinese restaurant is the best one in Georgia? Love Food spotlighted Masterpiece, located in Duluth. Here’s why it stands out:

“Masterpiece in Duluth is a Sichuan restaurant known for perfectly prepared, flavoursome dishes like the sour cabbage with streaky pork pot, spicy aubergine and steamed fish in chilli oil. Although fans reckon there really isn’t a bad choice on the menu and everything is joyous. The portions are wonderfully generous too and best shared (or saved for leftovers).”

