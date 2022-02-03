Here's Where You Can Get The Best Chinese Food In Minnesota

When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is always a delicious go-to option. Although there are tons of restaurants to choose from, some of them stick out among the rest. That’s why Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out the best Chinese restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favourite dish. We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favourites.”

So, which Chinese restaurant is the best one in Minnesota? Love Food spotlighted Master Noodle, located in St. Paul. Here’s why it stands out:

“Hand-pulled noodles are the order of any day at Master Noodle, a cosy Chinese restaurant in St. Paul (formerly named Magic Noodle). They come in different thicknesses and sizes, and served in a variety of sauces and broths. Shanxi shaved noodle soup (with beef brisket, tomato, coriander, pickled mustard and spring onion) and Lanzhou noodle soup (beef shank, radish, spring onion and coriander) are the favourites, while the Sichuan wontons are melt-in-the-mouth perfection.”

See the rest of the best Chinese restaurants here.