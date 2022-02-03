How Dallas-Fort Worth Residents Can Check Nearby Power Outages

The state braced for cold as a winter storm was headed straight for North Texas. As of Thursday morning, more than 70,000 Texas residents are without power as a winter storm wreaked havoc on the state, reported The Hill.

So how can you see where the power outages are around you?

Several electric companies across the area have maps on their website that allow residents to see exactly where outages are and if they will be affected, reported The Dallas Morning News.

Oncor customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth are can check out the company's map by clicking here.

Farmers Electric Cooperative customers in Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties can check out the company's map by clicking here.

United Cooperatives Services customers in Ellis and Tarrant County can check out the company's map by clicking here.

Tri-County Cooperatives customers in Denton and Tarrant Counties can check out the company's map by clicking here.

Denton Municipak Electric customers can get information on the City of Denton website by clicking here.