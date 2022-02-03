Human Society Of Missouri Rescues Over 55 Dogs From 'Horrific Conditions'

The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued over 55 dogs from "horrific conditions."

A news release from the Humane Society stated that on Wednesday (February 2), 57 dogs were rescued from a property in Newton County.

The dogs rescued included "Corgis, German Shepherds, Border Collies, and several other large and smaller breeds." The dogs were taken to the Human Society's headquarters in St. Louis, where they will receive health evaluations and emergency veterinary treatment.

Dogs were not the only animals found on the property. The release states that there were "carcasses of cats, non-indigenous foxes, and other unidentifiable animals were also found on the property, some in a burn pile."

Once the HSMO received the call from the Newton County Sherriff's office, they knew they had to act quickly because of the awful living conditions and the winter storm coming through the state.

"Seeing animals trying to live in such horrific conditions amidst such unspeakable cruelty is heartbreaking," said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. "We are thankful for the help from local Newton County authorities in making this rescue possible, which will give the animals we were able to recover a chance to only survive but find the loving home they deserve. Our Animal Cruelty Task Force is always ready to respond to dire situations, and their life-saving work wouldn't be possible without the support of our community today and always."

The dogs will be up for adoption in the upcoming weeks.

Donations to help the animals can be made to the HSMO website here.