'Love Is Blind' Returns With New Lovers & All New Drama: Meet The Cast

Back in 2020, Love Is Blind made it's debut on Netflix, becoming the inspiration (and entertainment) for people all around the world that are looking for love. The show's synopsis reads:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony."

Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to host season two of the 10-part series premiering February 11th on Netflix. Check out the full trailer above. Meet the new cast below.