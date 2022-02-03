Man Returns Overdue Library Book To North Carolina School After 43 Years

A man in Florida is breathing a sigh of relief after finally returning a library book to his former North Carolina school, 43 years after it was due.

Brett Allred checked out Basic Clutches and Transmissions from the Bandys High School library in Catawba County while he was a student in 1979, WBTV reports. However, he forgot to do one thing before leaving his school for good: return the book.

"I loved it so much I kept it. I ended up not going to my senior year. I met a girl. I was a little over-eager to start my career. One thing led to another and the years just went on by," he said, adding, "My conscience finally got the best of me and I had to do something."

Allred eventually sent the book back to his alma mater, along with a note of advice for students preparing for life after school.

"If there was any advice I'd give my 17-year-old boy self it would be to plan the future and finish what you start," the message read. "Be on time and return your library book."

It's unclear if Allred had to pay an overdue fine on the book, which after over 40 years would likely be a hefty price. He did, however, find a sense of relief. Returning the book after so much time had passed has lifted a weight off Allred's shoulders. He even said that he doesn't feel like the same guy he was before.

"I feel the Lord has led me to be a different person."